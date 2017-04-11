Police searching for man who allegedly used counterfeit currency at local hospital

The suspect, a male wearing a Cardinals hat with a beard, was seen on the campus of Missouri Baptist Medical Center on Monday afternoon. (Credit: Town and Country Police)

Authorities are hoping recent sightings of a suspect who used counterfeit currency at a hospital in Town and Country could help identify the man.

Police said the suspect was spotted at the following places recently:

April 4 = St Mary’s Hospital (Richmond Hts)

April 10 = Mo Baptist Hospital (Town and Country)

April 25 = McDonalds (12600 Block of Dorsett)

April 26 = Dairy Queen (2000 Block of McKelvey)

April 29 = Skeeters (9600 Block of Lackland)

April 30 = Skeeters (9600 Block of Lackland)

May 4 = Olivette Lanes (9500 Block of Olive)

The suspect, a man wearing a Cardinals hat with a beard, that sometimes wears glasses and a wig was last seen driving a silver Nissan with various MO plates attached. The passenger side of the vehicle has no hubcaps, said police.

According to authorities, the man was in possession of counterfeit currency that he used to make a purchase at the hospital's gift shop. He was also seen approaching hospital employees and visitors asking for change. One individual provided him actual currency for change, and was given a counterfeit bill in return.

If you recognize the suspect from the surveillance picture, please contact Detective Chris Hunt with Town and Country Police at 314-412-2261.

