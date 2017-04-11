Lindbergh students perform 36-hour 'Music-Thon' for cancer research

Musicians and band members for Lindbergh High School put their tunes to the test while taking part in a 36-hour "music-thon."

The music marathon was done to raise money for cancer.

This year's fundraiser featured the high school band, along with smaller groups, to benefit "Alex's Lemonade Stand," a childhood cancer fund.

"We're focusing a lot more on student groups and individual performers, we have rock bands, solo groups, hip-hop artists who are performing," Tristen Wilbers, a Lindbergh senior, said.

This year's effort raised $1,800 in its fourth year of existence.

Over those four years, the school has raised nearly $12,000 for cancer research.

