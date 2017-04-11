Accident closes SB lanes of I-55 in St. Louis

An accident closed Interstate 55 in South City (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed in south St. Louis City following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened near the South Broadway exit around 3:45 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, and both are in stable condition.

Southbound traffic was backed up to the I-44/55 split as a result. Authorities are investigating the incident.