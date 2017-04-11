Hazelwood man accused of trying to sexually entice 13-year-old boy

A Florissant man accused of sex crimes against a child was taken into custody Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Samuel L. Barney, 21. He was being sought on charges of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and sexual exploitation of a child.

Barney allegedly used an electronic device in an effort to seduce, solicit, and entice a 13-year-old boy to have a sexual relationship with him. He is also accused of virtually exposing himself to the boy and driving to Belleville, Illinois on two occasions to meet the victim with the intention of having sex.

Police said they have no knowledge of other victims, but encourage parents to talk to their children if they may have had contact with Barney.

"I feel terrible, I'm not here to say that he did or didn't do what they say he did, I'm here to say something has got to be done with this," said Donna Barney, the suspect's adoptive mom.

She admits her son's had access to other children, including her foster kids and through his previous employment at Six Flags. Still, Barney believes her son is the real victim.

"We're allowing minors to go on adult websites and then adults are being charged with crimes that maybe have not done what they said they've done."

Samuel L. Barney is being held in St. Louis County pending extradition to Illinois.

