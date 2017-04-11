Suspect in Dierberg's theft arrested

Christopher J. Ottensmeyer is accused of stealing from the Shiloh, Illinois Dierberg's store (Credit: Shiloh, Illinois PD)

Authorities in Madison County have identified the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Dierberg's in Shiloh.

Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher J. Ottensmeyer, who is now facing felony charges of retail theft.

The incident took place on January 23, 2017 at the Dierberg's located at 4000 Greenmount Crossing Drive. Officers responded to a report of retail theft at the store and learned that a male subject took merchandise from the store without paying.

Ottensmeyer is currently being held at the Madison County Jail, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

