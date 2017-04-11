Explosion at Army Ammunition Plant kills 1, leaves 3 wounded - KMOV.com

Explosion at Army Ammunition Plant kills 1, leaves 3 wounded

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
One employee is dead and three others are hurt after an explosion Tuesday in a mixing building at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. (KCTV) One employee is dead and three others are hurt after an explosion Tuesday in a mixing building at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. (KCTV)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - One employee is dead and three others are hurt after an explosion Tuesday in a mixing building at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. 

Lake City Army Ammunition Plant provides quality small-caliber munitions and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) test center. 

There is no additional information at this time.

