Explosion at Army Ammunition Plant kills 1, leaves 3 wounded

Two police officers were involved in an accident in north St. Louis County Thursday evening, authorities sayMore >
Two police officers were involved in an accident in north St. Louis County Thursday evening, authorities sayMore >
Jefferson County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a 14-year old from Festus who is believed to have stolen a car from a Quik Trip near Highway 141 and Highway 21.More >
Jefferson County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a 14-year old from Festus who is believed to have stolen a car from a Quik Trip near Highway 141 and Highway 21.More >
Firefighters said a dog died and a woman was left in critical condition after a fire broke out in Hazelwood Thursday.More >
Firefighters said a dog died and a woman was left in critical condition after a fire broke out in Hazelwood Thursday.More >