St. Louis man found dead in Pontoon Beach

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the death of a St. Louis man found in Pontoon Beach over the weekend. 

The body of 52-year-old Jimmie M. Allen III was recovered from a water retention basin at Innerpark Drive and Westway Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police say there are no signs of foul play in Allen's death, but coroners are still running toxicology tests. 

Pontoon Beach Police are investigating the circumstances and background leading up to Allen's death. 

