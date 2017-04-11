Human skull found in North County identified as missing woman

The human remains found by a Mushroom Hunter in North County have been identified as Rocsheill Robinson. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

The St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons have identified human remains found by a Mushroom Hunter in a wooded North County area as Rocsheill Robinson.

The Medical Examiner's office initially believed the human remains belonged to a man but following further investigation identified the remains as Robinson.

Robinson was reported missing on Oct. 31, 2014, after checking herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital.

Reports stated Robinson was last seen walking out of the main entrance of the hospital into a parking lot while talking to a family member on the phone.

The family member told police she seemed agitated and confused after leaving the hospital. No family member or friend talked to Robinson since Oct 31. and said that was extremely out of character for her.

Around 5:00 p.m. on April 11, St. Louis County Police responded to the 11100 block of Village North Dr. for a report of discovered human remains.

Officers located a man who said he was mushroom hunting through the wooded area and found what appeared to be human remains.

Police immediately notified the Medical Examiner’s Office and St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons took over the investigation.

Additional human remains were found a short time later near the location where the skull was originally discovered. According to investigators, it appears the body had been there for several months.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding this case.

