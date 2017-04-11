Man in critical condition after flipping car into River Des Peres

RIVER DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A driver is in critical condition after flipping his car into the air and landing in River Des Peres on Monday.

Accident Reconstruction responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of River Des Peres, where a car was flipped over in River Des Peres.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a wall. The vehicle flipped into the air and landed on its roof.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and was immediately transported to a local hospital in critical, unstable condition.

Accident Reconstruction is currently investigating the crash.

