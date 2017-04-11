Man shot last summer in St. Louis dies from injuries

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man shot in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood in 2016 has died from his injuries.

Police said Anton Butts, 19, of the 9700 block of Calumet, was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Tucker on August 26, 2016. Butts was rushed to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

Butts passed away from his injuries this week.

No suspect information has been made available.