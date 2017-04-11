Man dead in North St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was killed in a shooting a block from his home Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of St. Louis Avenue, in the Kingsway West neighborhood, around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said Anthony Jackson, 47, of the 4700 block of St. Lous Avenue, was found shot multiple times. Jackson was transported to a hospital, where he died hours later.

No suspects have been arrested.