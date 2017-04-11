Woman shot teenage suspect during assault outside South City school, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot by a woman he was allegedly assaulting outside of an elementary school in south St. Louis Monday afternoon.

According to police, four suspects, ages 16, 17, 35 and 52, were in an argument with the mother of a 27-year-old in front of Froebel Elementary School in the 3700 block of Nebraska around 4:15 p.m. During the argument, the 27-year-old tried to intervene and was kicked and punched by the four suspects.

Fearing for her life, police said, the 27-year-old got out her gun and fired a shot, striking the 16-year-old suspect in the hip. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

During the assault, the 7-year-old son of the 27-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the neck and shoulder by the 35-year-old suspect.

All suspects were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

