Woman shot teenage suspect during assault outside South City school, police say

Six women were arrested on Monday in numerous locations along South Broadway in St. Louis.More >
Investigators were called after a man was shot in the head in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.More >
KMOV.COM - The largest resort in the Lake of the Ozarks will become a Margaritaville.More >
A St. Louis firefighter died several days after he was injured while battling a fire on July 5.More >
