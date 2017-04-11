St. Louis named best place to celebrate Easter in 2017

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is the best place to celebrate Easter in 2017, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities based on 11 metrics for an ideal celebration, including the number of egg-hunt events per capita and percentage of the Christian population.

Birmingham, Alabama, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio and Orlando, Florida rounded out the top five places to celebrate Easter.

Click here for the complete list and to read more from WalletHub.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved