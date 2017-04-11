St. Louis named best place to celebrate Easter in 2017 - KMOV.com

St. Louis named best place to celebrate Easter in 2017

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Sara Weaver, 2, tosses a plastic egg in her basket (AP Photo ? Amy Sancetta) Sara Weaver, 2, tosses a plastic egg in her basket (AP Photo ? Amy Sancetta)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is the best place to celebrate Easter in 2017, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities based on 11 metrics for an ideal celebration, including the number of egg-hunt events per capita and percentage of the Christian population.

Birmingham, Alabama, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cincinnati, Ohio and Orlando, Florida rounded out the top five places to celebrate Easter.

Click here for the complete list and to read more from WalletHub.

