Missouri man charge in killing of daughter's boyfriend

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his daughter's boyfriend after an argument.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2p3UwWW ) reports that 38-year-old Berton Folsom is jailed in Webster County after he was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old William Meyer, of Springfield. No attorney is listed for Folsom in online court records.

Rogersville Police Chief Paul Laughlin says Meyer was shot in the head Sunday night and died at the scene.

Court records say the daughter told police that an argument started when Meyer revealed he had cheated on her. Folsom told police he also argued with Meyer while trying to jump-start his car.

The records say all three had been drinking brandy and that the shooting happened as Meyer was getting ready to leave.

