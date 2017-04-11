Sheriff: After arriving on freight train, suspect beat up man who gave him food

Joshua Turner is accused of beating up a man under the Route 3 bridge on Friday, April 7 (Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was beaten under the Route 3 bridge Friday.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, April 1, “five transient individuals” arrived in north Dupo on a freight train.

After arriving in the area, the male victim met the group, which consisted of four men and a woman, at a convenience store and offered to buy them some food. When the victim later brought the food to the group under the bridge at the levee, there was an argument between one of the men in the group and the victim.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly beat up the man and left him in the levee ditch. The victim then went to a nearby home for help. He was taken to St. Louis University Hospital with several facial injuries and a brain injury.

After beating up the man, the group left the area and were later found by officers with the Cahokia Police Department in the Cahokia RV Park on Route 3 just north of Route 157.

Joshua Turner, 36, was charged with robbery and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the incident. His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved