Reward offer increased for conviction of suspect who murdered business owner

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspect who shot and killed a business owner in January.

On January 11, 2017, Maulik Patel was stopped in traffic on Goodfellow at Interstate 70 when several unknown suspects in a four-door vehicle drove by and began shooting at him. When Patel got out of his vehicle he was fatally shot.

31-year old Maulik "Mike" Patel owned the Gulf Convenience Store at Natural Bridge Road and Goodfellow Boulevard. Relatives say he was working the night of the shooting and had left to run an errand when people in a car opened fire on Patel as he sat in his vehicle at a red light on Goodfellow Boulevard at I-70. Police say Patel was shot multiple times.

His wife, Ripal Patel, told News 4, "I always think he going to come back, he going to come back every day. My son ask me every day, mom when Poppa going to come back? Same question everyday in the morning."



Patel is remembered as a hard-working man who always put his family first.

"Amazing, amazing person I've ever known in my life and this is ridiculous, shameful that he had to go through and end up his life this way," said Patel's brother Samir Patel.

The victim's family is hoping the rewards will convince eyewitnesses to come forward and speak with police in hopes of catching those responsible and getting them off the streets before they can hurt anyone else.

Samir Patel said, "It could be your family next and if no one comes forward how would you feel?"

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All calls into CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

