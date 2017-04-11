2 Villa Ridge residents charged after man shot Monday evening

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Villa Ridge residents were arrested, and have since been charged after a man was shot Monday evening.

The suspects have been identified as 29 year-old John Handcastle and 26 year-old Miranda Everhart. Both are from Villa Ridge.

Everhart is being charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. Her bond is being set at a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Handcastle is charged with with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, with his bond set at $20,000.

The 45-year-old man was shot in the thigh during a fight with the suspects in the 500 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge around 5:45 p.m., officials said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities located the Everhart and Handcastle in the 800 block of Highway AT following the shooting. When officials searched the home they were inside, they found the gun believed to have been used to shoot the victim.

No other details have been released.

