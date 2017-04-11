Several St. Louis government departments close following pipe break

Several government departments in St. Louis are closed on Tuesday due to pipe breakage.

The offices of St. Louis Real Estate Tax, and Personal Property Tax, and the Water Department of the Collector Revenue Office are closed for the day.

Administrative offices, the Department of Revenue and the Earnings Tax Division, however, remain open and operational.

The cause of the break and the effects following are still unknown at this point.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved