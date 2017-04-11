Missouri House passes bill to allow industrial hemp farming

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri would legalize and regulate growing industrial hemp under a proposal that's passed the state House.

The House on Monday voted 126-26 to pass the legislation. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would legalize the growing of industrial hemp as a raw material for manufacturing. Hemp comes from the same plant as marijuana, but contains very low levels of the psychoactive chemical tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Supporters call the bill a development opportunity that could be a boon for farmers and help cultivate new business. Critics say it's difficult to regulate.

Under the proposal, people who want to grow hemp must apply with the Department of Agriculture and submit to a background check. Crops would also be subject to inspection.

