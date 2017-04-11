BBB warns of Missouri moving company known for poor service, name change

A new name cannot wipe away a bad reputation, according to a recent warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB warned consumers of a moving company named Delta Movers, which was formerly known as Global Movers a few months ago. The BBB said the moving company changed it's name to Delta Movers, but still operates their business from their warehouse located in Berkeley, Mo.

The BBB even alerted consumers of the moving company once before, prior to their name change. On Nov. 9, the Bureau published their alert of Global Movers. The same day, the company registered the domain name, Deltamoversus.com, according to the BBB.

According to the Bureau, more than 400 consumers claim Delta Movers left them frustrated by the moving company's service. Customers said Delta, then known as Global Movers, quoted one price over the phone, the increased the price the day of the move. Often times, the moving company would lose or damage the items moved, customers allege.

One customer claimed that Delta increased the cost of her move from Colorado to Florida by more than 137 percent.

The business review company said consumers should use "extreme caution" if they do business with Delta Movers.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved