'Suspicious' death' investigation underway after man found dead - KMOV.com

'Suspicious' death' investigation underway after man found dead inside retirement facility

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Police vehicle seen outside a building in the 6800 block of Michigan Tuesday (Credit: KMOV) Police vehicle seen outside a building in the 6800 block of Michigan Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Carondelet Retirement facility.

The 44-year-old was found dead inside his room at the facility, located in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue, just before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the man died between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are considering it a "suspicious death" pending the results of the autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly