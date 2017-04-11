'Suspicious' death' investigation underway after man found dead inside retirement facility

Police vehicle seen outside a building in the 6800 block of Michigan Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Carondelet Retirement facility.

The 44-year-old was found dead inside his room at the facility, located in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue, just before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the man died between 8 and 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are considering it a "suspicious death" pending the results of the autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

