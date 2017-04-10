Slay begins packing up during his final week in office

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is spending his last week in office packing up memories of four terms with boxes and boxes of items.

"Somebody had a star named after me, allegedly," Slay says pointing at a large plaque showing the location of the star deep in space.

Slay is taking with him as much as he can but admits all of the plaques and books are too much for his house.

Most of all, Slay says he'll miss the historic corner office on the second floor that was first used by a mayor in 1898. The office features elaborate columns, moldings and paintings on the walls that commemorate the 1904 World's Fair.

"This set of paintings was done by a New York artist, Frederick Stoddard in 1902 and is symbolic of the Louisiana Purchase," Slay said pointing to artwork in his office.

Other items that are gifts to the city will stay in the office, such as a bust of Charles Lindbergh and a crystal baseball bat honoring the Cardinals World Series win in 2006.

Slay, who will return to practicing law, says he expects to be moved out of the office by the weekend, plenty of time for mayor-elect Lyda Krewson to move in by next Tuesday.

"I'm going to miss this office, just being here," Slay says.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved