Creve Coeur intersection reopen after downed power lines repaired

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Downed power lines have closed lanes of Olive near Ross in Creve Coeur. Credit: KMOV Downed power lines have closed lanes of Olive near Ross in Creve Coeur. Credit: KMOV
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The intersection of Olive and Ross Road reopened late Monday night after crews repaired downed power lines.

Authorities said an accident caused the power lines to go down across Olive at the intersection of Ross/Questover around 5:30 p.m.

The view from Skyzoom 4 showed one lane of westbound traffic getting through, while all eastbound lanes were closed.

All lanes of the interstate reopened around 11:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

