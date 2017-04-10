Students at local middle school taken to hospital after drinking substance at school

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Students at a West County middle school were taken to a local hospital after drinking something at school that made them sick.



St. Louis County Police are investigating after four students complained of not feeling well on Friday after drinking something at LaSalle Springs Middle School in the 3300 block of Highway 109 in Wildwood. Two students were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as a precaution.



Sixth-grader Lucy Baker told News 4 she was in the nurse's office and saw the students, "They were acting like they were intoxicated. They were walking around and stumbling a lot. And it was kind of weird because they normally don't act like that."



LaSalle Springs Middle School is in the Rockwood School District. School officials said they couldn't talk about the details of what happened because of privacy issues but said the students are doing fine.

Police said a 14-year old student is being considered a suspect in the incident.

Parents were concerned when they heard about the students who drank something at school. "It's shocking and I'm sorry for those families," said Kelly Hart.



Rockwood superintendent Dr. Eric Knost told News 4 that the incident was isolated and only involved a small number of students but that speculation on social media blew the situation out of proportion.



Knost said, "Early part of the school day and again it was a discipline situation. It was brought to our attention because a few kids who did not feel well. Again I can report that their health is good. So, we dealt with this as a discipline situation, we notified all families that were directly impacted."



Police said the investigation is ongoing but has been turned it over to juvenile authorities.







