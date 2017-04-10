St. Louis County Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police need the public’s help finding a man who robbed a bank in Creve Coeur on Monday.

St. Louis County Police said a man entered the Reliance Bank at 13033 Olive Blvd. and placed a note on the counter demanding all the money from the register.

The clerk gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash and the suspect ran out of the bank.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 25-45 years old, between 5’8 and 6 feet tall, with a slim build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white or beige round hat, a gray Puma jacket, dark pants, dark shoes, surgical mask, and gloves.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of this suspect, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

