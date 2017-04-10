Local CEO charged in kidnapping case denies wrongdoing in police interview

For the first time, we are seeing the police interrogation of a St. Louis-area businessman accused in a federal kidnapping case.

Todd Beckman is the founder of Bam Brands, which owns several companies including Massage Luxe. He and four others were indicted on federal charges in December in the alleged kidnapping a Maplewood man over a drug debt on November 21. When Beckman was arrested the next month, Maplewood investigators interviewed him.

"This is so exactly what the attorney's tell you not to do. You walk in and you say I just want to see my attorney and you don't say a f***** word. Period," says Beckman during the questioning.

Beckman does talk about his attorney, Travis Noble, but he never says he's not talking without Noble present.

Here's what Beckman told investigators his reaction was when he found out about the kidnapping:

"What the f*** did you guys do this for? That's it. That's the deal," he says.

Prosecutors say Beckman took part in the crime and allegedly beat and tased the victim, even putting a gun to the victim's head, eventually collecting $27,000 dollars in ransom from his parents. Beckman says he had no involvement.

"I didn't do anything wrong this is what is p****** me off. I didn't do anything wrong I f****** told them to call the police. I told them to do a citizens arrest. That's all I told them to do," says Beckman.

News 4 requested the Maplewood police interview with Beckman after a judge recently ruled against the defense's motion to seal it.

Beckman and the four other men have all pleaded not guilty. The case is still in the pre-trial phase.

