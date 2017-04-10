Metro East customers of Illinois American Water placed under boil order

About 500 customers of Illinois American Water in the Belleville area are under a boil order due to a water main break.

Illinois American Water have issued a map detailing the areas affected by the boil order.

Resale and wholesale customers of Illinois American Water in Millstadt, Waterloo, and Concordia Water District are also placed under a boil order, according to a statement released by the company.

Illinois American Water district has issued a notification to its customers upon the incident.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.