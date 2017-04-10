Dog stabbed 19 times finds new home with first-responder family

Frannie has a new home after being stabbed 19 times. (Credit: Humane Society of Missouri)

Frannie has a new home after intensive treatment at Humane Society adoption center. (Credit: Humane Society of Missouri)

A 10-year-old, female poodle-mix dog named Frannie who was stabbed 19 times has been adopted by the family member of a first-responder.

Read: Woman stabs family pet 19 times in North County

The Humane Society of Missouri staff said a family member of the St. Louis County first-responder unit that investigated the stabbing adopted Frannie asked to remain anonymous.

The adopters said they knew from the first day they saw Frannie they wanted to give her a new home.

“We feel adopting her to this first-responder family will ensure her the safe and loving future she deserves. We are very grateful for all of the expressions of support and love we have received for Frannie,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri.

The family also has two other small dogs and two cats.

Frannie received intensive treatment, surgery, and a dental cleaning as she recovered in the Humane Society of Missouri adoption center.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.