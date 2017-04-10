Police searching for suspect who shot at officers

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for a suspect that shot at a police officer Sunday night.

The officer was on patrol near the 3200 block of Nebraska around 9:15 p.m. when he heard a gunshot.

The officer noticed a man holding a gun outside the window of his parked car. The suspect then reportedly fired an additional round at the police officer.

According to the police report, the officer fired shots at the suspect before the man drove north on Nebraska and fired two more shots at the officer.

The officer involved was not injured.

Police said they do not believe the suspect was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

