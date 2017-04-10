St. Louis man in custody, charged with shooting his niece's boyfriend during argument

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 57-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting his niece’s boyfriend Sunday evening.

According to police, the 46-year-old victim and his girlfriend arrived at her uncle’s house in the 7700 block of Water around five p.m.

The uncle asked the pair to leave, reportedly due to past conflicts with the 46-year-old boyfriend.

A dispute ensued and the uncle eventually pulled out a gun and reportedly shot the boyfriend in both feet. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and the uncle was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.