Faultless Healthcare Linen issues statement one week after deadly boiler explosion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It has been a week since a boiler explosion in Soulard killed four people.

On April 3, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company in the 220 block of Russell Boulevard. After the explosion, a substantial piece of the boiler traveled laterally and crashed through the roof of the administrative offices at the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located a few blocks away.

Watch: Surveillance video shows Soulard boiler explosion

The initial explosion killed 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham, an employee of the Loy-Lange Box Company.

Three people inside of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building died as a result of the boiler explosion, Clifford Lee, 53, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez, 43, and Christopher Watkins, 46.

One week after the explosion, the Faultless Healthcare Linen Company released the following statement:

Funerals for the Faultless Healthcare Linen employees we lost as a result of the reported Loy-Lange explosion on Monday, April 3, 2017 – Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez and Christopher Watkins, who were married to each other, and their friend, Clifford Lee – began today. Soon this stunning and heartbreaking event will fade from the headlines though the families’ sorrow and the sudden burden of costs involved linger. While the Faultless family has worked privately with our employees’ families in providing direct support, the public outpouring of assistance – as evidenced in the Sons & Daughters of Soulard’s GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/faultless-explosion-victims-fund, and countless other acts of kindness – also will relieve our employees’ families unexpected and keenly felt expenses in food, travel, lost work and wages and more. New offers of service, support, comfort and sympathy arrive daily. We are amazed and humbled by the caring response of the St. Louis community. Our deep and heartfelt thanks go out to all who have made themselves known to us as well as those who in anonymity have come alongside our company and our people in a time of need.

Faultless Healthcare Linen said the location has 106 employees, but it is unknown how many were inside the building at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved