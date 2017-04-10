Person of interest sought in slaying outside 7-Eleven store

Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a homicide outside a North County 7-Eleven (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police on Monday released surveillance images of a person of interest in a Moline Acres murder investigation.

Police said Darrikus Tipler, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Chambers Road just after 10 p.m. on March 27.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the person of interest.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved