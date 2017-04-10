Man charged in connection to bi-state chase

Numerous police vehicles on I-70 after the police chase ended in St. Louis County (Credit: KMOV)

Officers take suspect in custody on I-70 near Lambert Airport Monday morning (Ray Preston, KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in connection with bi-state chase that ended at Lambert Airport.

Orlando Stevenson, 30, is charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license.

According to police, the pursuit began Monday morning when a suspect vehicle, occupied by three men, refused to pull over for a traffic stop around 8:50 a.m.

When the vehicle did not stop, officers began pursuing it. The pursuit eventually crossed over into Missouri and went as far west as St. Charles County, before the suspect vehicle turned around and re-entered St. Louis County using Interstate 70.

At one point during the chase, two of suspects left the vehicle and were quickly taken into custody.

The chase ended on the interstate near Lambert Airport just before 9:30 a.m.

Three people in total were taken into custody.

Police said the chase reached speeds of up to 90 mph.

