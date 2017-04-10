Superintendent thrilled with Prop E passing in Edwardsville

Nearly a week after voters in Edwardsville approved proper tax increases for education, superintendent Lynda Andre says she’s thrilled.

Last Tuesday, voters overwhelming passed Prop E, which increases funding for Edwardsville School District 7, increasing property taxes by 55 cents.

In January, the district shared concerns with News4 that middle school sports, 50 percent of the district's extracurricular activities, and many other cuts were coming to the district. The finances were so dire, Andre said the state of Illinois served them a notice that there would have been a state takeover.

“Parents starting next year will see the benefits of this sacrifice they’re making for kids and we’re just thrilled that we’re able to reinstate those very important programs and services that might have been reduced if this had failed,” said Andre.

Next year, Andre said students, parents, and teachers will see new textbooks, better technology, and advanced security for the schools.

Opposers to the proposition say they’re already paying enough in taxes as a whole, so why add even more?

Andre said she’s satisfied with the outcome because it shows the Edwardsville community truly values students’ education.

“It’s what we do here in Edwardsville and it is a promise for the future,” said Andre. "You know, it was kind of disbelief in a way [when the results came in] because we understood the difficult challenge of asking people to significantly increase their property taxes. However, this ensures the academic future, the kinds of things we want our kids to have and the opportunities so for that we’re thrilled and very thankful.”

Andre said it’s been 40 years since the community passed a property tax increase on education. The proposition was on the ballot back in November 2016, but it failed.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved