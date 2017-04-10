Blues begin quest for Stanley Cup Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues’ quest for the Stanley Cup begins tonight, and they will need to face a familiar adversary to get there.

The Wild are no stranger to the Blues, as they are not only divisional rivals, but Minnesota knocked the Blues out of the first round back in 2015.

That year, the Wild were led by Blues head coach, Mike Yeo.

The Blues entered that series as the Central Division leaders, and exited as the series loser in six games.

St. Louis, however, enters the rematch rejuvenated after Yeo took over as the head coach following Ken Hitchcock's firing back on Feb. 1. The Blues have won 20 of their last 30 games, and their goaltender Jake Allen saw a resurgence himself. In the last eight games, Allen held a 5-1-2 record and leads the team with a .915 save percentage.

The Wild find themselves coming off a rough second half of the season. Minnesota dropped 13 of their last 19 heading into the post-season.

During the regular season series, the Blues bested the Wild 3-2.

The first-round game against the Minnesota Wild will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets can be purchased at stlouisblues.com, ticketmaster.com and the Box Office at the Scottrade Center.

