Tanker truck driver injured when vehicle overturned near Troy, Ill.

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The driver of a tanker truck was hospitalized after the truck overturned near Troy, Illinois Monday morning.

The truck overturned off of westbound Interstate 270 between Interstate 55 and Route 159. Only one lane of the interstate was open to traffic near the crash scene while emergency crews were in the area.

Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene around 6:50 a.m. and saw the driver of the truck being tended to by first responders. He was airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

While Skyzoom4 was over the scene, it appeared that a white liquid was coming from the truck. It is currently unknown what the truck was carrying at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released.

