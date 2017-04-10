Man in critical condition after being hit by car in north St. Louis

The scene in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge Sunday night after a person was struck by a vehicle (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car in north St. Louis Sunday night.

The 40-year-old was struck just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge.

The westbound lanes of Natural Bridge were closed while emergency crews were on the scene. The lanes reopened early Monday morning.

No other details have been released.

