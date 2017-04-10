Woman, 28, killed in late night crash in Moline Acres

Officials at Lewis and Clark Boulevard at Berwyn Drive Sunday night (Credit: KMOV)

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 28-year-old woman from St. Louis was killed in a late night crash in Moline Acres.

Lauren Palazzolo was the passenger on a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 when it hit the side of a Chevrolet Impala at Lewis and Clark Boulevard at Berwyn Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Palazzolo was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the Suzuki sustained a serious injury in the crash, according to the crash report.

