Missing 12-year-old found at Wentzville cafe, suspects in custody

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - Police say two men from Maryland traveled to Missouri to abduct a girl they met on the internet.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for a missing 12-year-old girl from Blue Springs, Mo. near Kansas City.

Her parents say she was babysitting at home last night on Saturday and that, before they returned home, she left with a man she met online.

Police say William Dela-Cruz, 22, and Jason Dela-Cruz, 25, came all the way from Oxon Hill, Md. to meet up with the young girl.

News4 has removed her name and photo because she is now a victim of a crime.

Several people in the Wentzville area saw the Amber Alert and called 911 after seeing a young girl and a man who matched the description.

A clerk at the U-Gas station on Highway Z saw the two enter the store Sunday afternoon. He called 911. Then two customers at the Six North Cafe in the Wentzville Bluffs saw the two sitting outside on the patio.

"I think its a testament to how well the Amber Alert system works, people do pay attention, if it wasn't for those phone calls we received we wouldn't have been able to recover this child," said Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz.

Police arrested William Dela-Cruz without incident at the cafe and took the child to the hospital to be checked out. The child is safe and her father picked her up from the Wentzville Police Department.

Jason Dela-Cruz turned himself in later Sunday afternoon to police in Columbus, OH.

The FBI is now investigating the crime as well since the men traveled across state lines.

