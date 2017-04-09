Go! St. Louis Marathon brings thousands to downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Annual Go! St. Louis Marathon brought runners from around the world to the streets of downtown St. Louis on Sunday.

Organizers said over 20,000 people took part in the event.

The race is in its 17th year but this is the first time the routes have ever included a run through the Arch grounds.

Half-marathon runner Lauren Budd said participating in the marathon was something she's always wanted to do.

“Kind of a bucket list thing,” Budd said. “Always wanted to do the 13.1 and then we’ll see if I do it again, I think I can, it was exciting.”

At the end of the finish line runners were treated to St. Louis themed food including Ted Drewes Frozen Custard and Crown Candy chocolate.

