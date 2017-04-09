Person of interest, car sought in shooting that killed woman

Police are also looking for this car. Credit: KMOV

Police are also looking for this car. Credit: SLMPD

Police are searching for a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Page McCulley. Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police released surveillance photos of a person of interest sought in a shooting that occurred in the 5300 block of West Florissant Avenue on April 9.

The victim of the shooing, 29-year-old Page McCulley, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said McCulley and her boyfriend were travelling east on West Florissant when gunshots were fired into their car. The woman pulled over the car and her boyfriend flagged down an officer for help.

Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of a person of interest, the car he may be driving and a vehicle of interest. Police believe the person is driving a tan Toyota Camry with what appears to be temporary tags in the rear window. The vehicle of interest could be a gray Buick Century. Police say both cars gave heavy body damage.

If you have any information the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477

