Father charged in 3-month-old son's death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The father of a 3-month-old boy who was found dead Saturday morning has been charged with his death.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Jibri Baker was charged with first-degree murder after he suffocated his 3-month-old son, Ayden Baker.

Baker reportedly admitted to holding the boy's head into a bed and keeping it there for several minutes until it appeared that the boy had stopped breathing. Afterward, Baker allegedly turned the boy over and noticed he was still breathing so he then proceeded to hold his nose and mouth closed causing him to suffocate.

Baker is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Child abuse cases are up six percent in St. Louis in 2017 compared to the same time last year. In 2016, 37 children were killed in Missouri in 2016, most of them were under the age of six.

To report abuse, you can call the Crisis Nursery Hotline at 314-768-3201.

