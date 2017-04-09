Northwest Islamic Center hosts annual open house

Guests gathering for the Northwest Islamic Center open house on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)

The Northwest Islamic Center is hosting an open house on Sunday to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the Muslim faith. (Credit: KMOV)

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10543 Lackland Rd. in St. Louis.

Guests can tour the Mosque, receive Islamic treats, and engage in a question and answer session.

For more information, check out the Northwest Islamic Center’s Facebook.

