Blues beat Hurricanes 5-4 in shootout, clinch 3rd in Central

By JOEDY McCREARY

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the fourth round of the shootout, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night.

Scottie Upshall scored a short-handed goal, Alexander Steen, Ryan Reaves and Ivan Barbashev added goals and Alex Pietrangelo and Tarasenko had two assists apiece. The Blues clinched the No. 3 seed in the Central Division after earning at least a point for the 16th time in 18 games.

Jeff Skinner scored twice, giving him an NHL-leading 17 goals since March 1, and Joakim Nordstrom and Klas Dahlbeck also had goals for Carolina while Noah Hanifin and Brett Pesce each assisted on both goals by Skinner.

Carter Hutton made 34 saves for the Blues while Cam Ward stopped 35 shots for Carolina.

Hutton made three straight stops in the tiebreaker after Lee Stempniak scored in Round 1. Tarasenko ended it by beating Ward with a hard snap shot.

