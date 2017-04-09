‘Celebration of Life’ service held for Rock ‘N’ Roll legend Chuck Berry

The 'Celebration of Life' service is being held for Chuck Berry on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)

Fans began lining up around 4 a.m. to pay their final respects to Chuck Berry. (Credit: KMOV)

Fans began lining up around 4 a.m. on Sunday to pay their final respects to the “Father of Rock 'N’ Roll” Chuck Berry at the Pageant in the Delmar Loop.

The first 300 fans in line at 11:30 a.m. received passes to attend the private celebration.

Berry passed away March 18 at the age of 90.

Family, friends and fans filled the Pageant to pay their final respects to the late rock n' roll legend during the public viewing.

After the public viewing wrapped up, the celebration of Berry's life continued with a private funeral service. The service included live music and the Reverend Alex I. Peterson announced they would celebrate Berry's life in rock n' roll style.

Former President Bill Clinton sent a letter that was read at the funeral. Berry had played at both of Clinton's inaugurations.

Gene Simmons of the band Kiss was also in attendance at the private viewing and went up to speak even though he was not scheduled to. Simmons talked about how much Berry influenced him as a musician.

Kieth Richards of the Rolling Stones also spoke at the viewing along with David Letterman's former band leader Paul Shaffer.

