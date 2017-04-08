Suspect charged after being injured in officer-involved shooting

The scene at Page Boulevard and Taylor Avenue following an officer-involved shooting Saturday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged following an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Police Chief Sam Dotson said a special operations team was patrolling the area when they spotted a vehicle they wanted to question those inside. The vehicle then fled and, with the help of air support, officers were able to track the vehicle and set up spike strips, which the suspect vehicle went over, causing a flat tire around 7:14 p.m.

The vehicle then came to a stop at Page Boulevard and Taylor Avenue.

The 29-year-old driver, identified as Tyrone Smith, who is reportedly a convicted felon, ran from the area with a gun.

When two officers began chasing Smith, he allegedly turned and pointed the gun at the officers. Fearing for their safety, officers fired at the man, hitting him in the leg.

Smith, who is from Rockford, Illinois, was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

There were reportedly two other people in the suspect vehicle. Officials said they were taken into custody when the pursuit ended.

According to police, a gun was recovered following the shooting.

Per department policy, the officers, who have a combined 15.1 years of service, have been placed on administrative leave.

Monday morning, officials said Smith had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. His cash-only bond was set at $30,000.

The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

No officers were injured during the incident.

