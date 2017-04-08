Robbery occurs at Reliance Bank in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after a robbery occurred at the Reliance Bank at 13033 Olive Boulevard Saturday morning.

Investigators said when the male suspect entered the bank he approached the bank teller and placed a note on the counter demanding all the money from the register.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact St. Louis County PD at (636)-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1(866)-371-TIPS.

