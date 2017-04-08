All lanes of SB I-270 reopen following accident

An early morning accident caused a section of Interstate 270 to be shut down Saturday morning.

But now, the lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving normally.

The accident occurred around 5:50 a.m., on southbound I-270 before MO 370. This caused the southbound lanes to be shut down by crews on the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) said drivers should seek an alternate route. The clearing time of the accident was estimated to be an hour. The lanes reopened around 7:00 a.m.

At this time, there are little details on the accident, including how many vehicles were involved.

No injuries have been reported yet.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved