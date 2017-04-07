Cardinals make security changes after long lines to enter park mark first series

Four games into the season, the Cardinals are already making changes to security entering the ballpark.

Many fans say they were stuck in long lines trying to enter during the season's first series, some missing first pitch.



"I will wait outside for two hours if it assures my safety inside. I have no problems with it," says Tammy Duran.

Friday night, new changes were in place at Busch Stadium security from more staff to handle screening, express lines and a change to the re-entry policy.

"We are not going to allow people to leave the stadium and re-exit until after the game starts," says Joe Abernathy, VP pf Stadium Operations.

It was a major change from Tuesday night's game when fans dealt with long lines while getting into the ballpark.

"With the Cubs in town, pretty much at capacity both nights, it was a bit of a struggle and we admit that," he says.

But Friday night, Cardinal fans didn't have to wait too long to get through security.

"We got right in, perfect no problems at all. We looked everything up online and made sure we followed all the rules," says Kate Horn.

Here's a good rule of thumb:

"Don't bring anything more than you have to. The more you bring, the longer it is going to take to do the inspection," says Abernathy.

Cardinals fan Tammy Duran says doing just that made her run through security a breeze.

"I will usually carry a backpack with many compartments, but I heard on the news not to do that so I just brought this. It is smaller and has a little zipper and that's it," she says

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved