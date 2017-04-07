2 days before his father's funeral, Charles Berry Jr. remembers Chuck Berry

The world has lost the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll, but Charles Berry, Jr.’s father is gone.

Chuck Berry died on March 18, 2017.

“I’m in a club now I never wanted to be in, but everybody gets to join at some point,” said Berry, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will happen Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 p.m. with a public viewing from 8:00 a.m. to noon for Charles Edward Anderson Berry, Sr.

Berry, Jr. has wonderful memories of his father and said he enjoyed being a private, family man.

“He didn’t want a big, bunch of hoopla about himself,” said Berry, Jr. “As extroverted as he seemed in public he was very private that’s why he didn’t do interviews. He would say, ‘man my music does all the talking for me’.”

Berry, Jr. said his family is grateful to everyone that has reached out across the world as they mourn Chuck Berry.

Here’s how you can pay tribute to St. Louis native Chuck Berry:

Saturday, April 8

10 p.m. - Toast to Chuck Berry: People are encouraged to stop where they are and make a toast. There will also be a gathering at Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop. You can share on social media with #ToastToChuck

Sunday, April 9

5 a.m. - Public line can begin at The Pageant Concert Club (6161 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis) for public viewing

8 a.m. - Public viewing begins (ends at noon)

11:30 a.m. - Public line can begin for the first 300 people to attend Berry’s Celebration of Life Service at The Pageant Concert Club (6161 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis)

1 p.m. - Celebration of Life Service begins

3:15 p.m. - Procession beings to the cemetery

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved